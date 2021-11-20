:A contagious viral infection norovirus, in northern Kerala has triggered off a fresh health scare. Many are relating coronavirus with norovirus. To burst the myths around the same, norovirus is not related with Covid-19, coronavirus. It is highly virulent when compared to the minor diarrhoea and stomach pain that affected earlier generations. The Norovirus spreads through ingested food or liquids contaminated with the virus. Even touching surfaces or objects infected with Norovirus or close contact with an infected person can cause its spread. India.com in conversation with doctor Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Consultant- Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, where he explains what norovirus is, symptoms of norovirus, treatment and preventive measures to be taken and also clears that norovirus is not related to coronavirus. Watch exclusive video interview.