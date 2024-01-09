Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • “Not acceptable”, Bangladesh FM supports India and lashes out at Maldives over controversy

“Not acceptable”, Bangladesh FM supports India and lashes out at Maldives over controversy

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen entered the ongoing.. ..India- Maldives Row, and said that making jokes about any leader ...

Published: January 9, 2024 11:52 AM IST

By Video Desk

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen entered the ongoing.. ..India- Maldives Row, and said that making jokes about any leader is not acceptable

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.