Home

Video Gallery

“Not acceptable”, Bangladesh FM supports India and lashes out at Maldives over controversy

“Not acceptable”, Bangladesh FM supports India and lashes out at Maldives over controversy

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen entered the ongoing.. ..India- Maldives Row, and said that making jokes about any leader ...

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen entered the ongoing.. ..India- Maldives Row, and said that making jokes about any leader is not acceptable

Trending Now

You may like to read