“Not even a single piece of land has been occupied in Ladakh”, says Ladakh LG

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) praised Narendra Modi over the G20 leaders' summit on September 11 and said that the world has realized India's dominance. Mishra also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Ladakh’s land being occupied by the Chinese government and said that none of that is true. “Not even a single piece of land has been occupied in Ladakh. No one can dare to desire to have a foothold on Indian land thanks to our soldiers and great Leadership of Narendra Modi.” Said Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, BD Mishra

