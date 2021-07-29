Nothing Ear (1) Earbuds Officially Launched: After revealing a number of details for its first-ever audio product for months now, Nothing has finally launched its true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, Nothing Ear (1) in India. The earphones will be available to buy in India at a more affordable price at Rs.5999 than the global markets. You can get yours via Flipkart starting August 17. These earbuds come with premium features, including active noise cancellation and wireless charging. Its transparent design that showcases the internals of each earbud with the actual mics, circuit board, and magnets is sure to attract you. Watch video to have a complete look and know everything about Nothing Ear (1).Also Read - How to Delete Your Instagram Account? | Step-By-Step Video Guide, Watch Now