Netflix Games: The company has already entered the online gaming industry, and recently introduced five new games for Android as well as iPhone users. These games include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up. In this video we will be going to tell you that how to play Netflix games on smartphones. Watch the video know.Also Read - Best 5 Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 : Specifications, Features, Camera Revealed | Watch Video