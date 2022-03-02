Nuclear war Consequences Explained: Have you ever wondered what will happen if the world witnesses a nuclear attack? The deadly nuclear war will take lives of around 10 crore people within half an our. During WW2, America had dropped nuclear bombs on Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki which claimed 1.40 lakh lives within minutes and the aftermaths of the war is still prevalent. Now, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine has given rise to a much speculated nuclear war. Russian president Putin has even warned other countries to stay away from the matter and not to intervene, ‘one who interrupts will have to bear severe consequences’. In this video, we will explain you that what impacts and aftermaths will the world faces if it witnesses a nuclear attack. Watch.Also Read - Efforts On To Create Humanitarian Corridor For Safe Passage Of Indians Stuck In Ukraine, Says Russia