Nupur Sharma news: Supreme Court, today has highly criticized the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The court said that Nupur is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country right now. The court also said that she has ‘threatened the security of the nation’. Take a look at the 5 big quotes made by Supreme court on Nupur Sharma whose comments on Prophet Mohammad sparked a massive row. Watch this videoAlso Read - 'Nupur Sharma's Outburst Responsible For Udaipur Incident': 7 Big Supreme Court Quotes