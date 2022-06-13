The leading lady of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, actor Nushrratt Bharuchha discussed the need of women purchasing condoms. She considers it to be a woman’s equal right. She goes on to say that it’s critical for women to understand what equality means in this setting. Women must understand that if a man does not understand why they require protection, they must reject him. You’ll always find a method to engage in protected sex if your partner is sensitive and mature enough. It’s all about the mindset, she argues, and how it’s changing from generation to generation.. For further conversation, watch the exclusive interview.Also Read - 'Nushrratt Bharuccha Ekdum Bindass, Bedhadak Karleti Hain': Janhit Mein Jaari Director Jai Basantu Singh on Promoting Condom | EXCLUSIVE