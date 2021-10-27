The Stock market gets another IPO!! Yes! Much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of online beauty and lifestyle products aggregator Nykaa, will open for subscription on October 28.It will be the second Indian tech startup that will go public after online food delivery giant Zomato. As per reports, the company plans to raise as much as Rs 5,352 crore from the IPO and will be one of the largest in 2021 so far. To know whether you should subscribe or avoid E-tailer watch video. Nykaa IPO Subscription rate, price band, Nykaa Shares in black market and nykaa share price explained.