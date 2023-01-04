Nysa Devgan Breaks Internet With Her Reviling Dress, Trollers Slam For Her plunging Neck Line | Watch Video

In the pictures that are going viral on social media, Nysa Devgan can be seen wearing a black plunging neckline dress and accessorizing the look with chic jewelry. For makeup, the beauty opted for subtle glam with heavy mascara winged eyes, and nude lips to finish off the look. Watch Video

Nysa Devgan was having the Gala time of her life in Dubai as she celebrated New Year’s there with her friends and their pictures are going crazy viral on social media. The beauty has just come back to Mumbai with her friend Orry and a while ago, a video of the same was doing rounds on Instagram.