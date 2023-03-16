Home

Odisha: Fire breaks out at Girls’ Hostel in Cuttack, no deaths reported – Watch Video

Cuttack (Odisha): In a shocking incident, a fire broke out at a girls’ hostel in Cuttack on March 16. The firefighters had reached the spot and started getting hold of the fire. Girls escaped from the hostel safely and more information is awaited.