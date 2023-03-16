Odisha: Fire breaks out at Girls’ Hostel in Cuttack, no deaths reported – Watch Video
Cuttack (Odisha), Mar 16 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a fire broke out at a girls’ hostel in Cuttack on March 16. The firefighters had reached the spot and started getting hold of the fire.
Cuttack (Odisha): In a shocking incident, a fire broke out at a girls’ hostel in Cuttack on March 16. The firefighters had reached the spot and started getting hold of the fire. Girls escaped from the hostel safely and more information is awaited.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.