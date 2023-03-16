Top Trending Videos

  • Odisha: Fire breaks out at Girls’ Hostel in Cuttack, no deaths reported – Watch Video

Cuttack (Odisha), Mar 16 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a fire broke out at a girls’ hostel in Cuttack on March 16. The firefighters had reached the spot and started getting hold of the fire.

Updated: March 16, 2023 2:54 PM IST

By Radha Bakutra | Edited by Radha Bakutra

Cuttack (Odisha): In a shocking incident, a fire broke out at a girls’ hostel in Cuttack on March 16. The firefighters had reached the spot and started getting hold of the fire. Girls escaped from the hostel safely and more information is awaited.

Published Date: March 16, 2023 2:49 PM IST

Updated Date: March 16, 2023 2:54 PM IST