Most Popular Beaches in Odisha: Whenever we think of beaches we instantly think of Goa. For your information, Odisha, one of the most beautiful states in the eastern part of India and has a long coastline with many beautiful beaches. In this video we have shared a list of 5 best beaches in Odisha that travellers should visit. From Paradeep Beach to Gopalpur Beach these beaches cannot be missed whenever in Odisha.