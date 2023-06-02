Home

Odisha Train Accident: Coromandel Express Collides With Goods Train – Watch Video

The collision took place near the Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district and several passengers of the express train are feared dead with a lot more trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

Odisha train accident: The Coromandel Express train collided with a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday. The collision took place near the Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district and several passengers of the express train are feared dead with a lot more trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

