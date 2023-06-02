ZEE Sites

  • Odisha Train Accident: Coromandel Express Collides With Goods Train – Watch Video

The collision took place near the Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district and several passengers of the express train are feared dead with a lot more trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

Published: June 2, 2023 9:07 PM IST

By Video Desk

