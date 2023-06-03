Home

Odisha Train Accident: Eyewitness Narrate Timeline Of Derailment, Chief Secretary Updates On Casualties – Watch Video

While confirming the number of casualties, the Chief Secretary of Odisha Pradeep Jena on June 3 said the train accident claimed the lives of 207 passengers and injured another 900. Rescue operations are underway at the spot. Passengers who were in one of the derailed trains tell about the moment when the horrific train accident took place leaving hundreds injured so far.

Odisha Train Accident: In a tragic incident, an express train and a goods train met with an accident in Odisha’s Balasore on June 02. Around 10-12 coaches of Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga Railway station and ‘infringed’ into the opposite track. While confirming the number of casualties, the Chief Secretary of Odisha Pradeep Jena on June 3 said the train accident claimed the lives of 207 passengers and injured another 900. Rescue operations are underway at the spot. Passengers who were in one of the derailed trains tell about the moment when the horrific train accident took place leaving hundreds injured so far. The injured have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, and Bhadrak DHC. As many as 3 NDRF, 4 ODRAF teams, several fire services units, and nearly 100 ambulances have been rushed to the side. Special Relief Commissioner along with senior officers, DG Fire Services have been sent to the spot

