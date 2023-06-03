By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Odisha Train Accident: How Three Trains Derailed And Collided At Same Place, Killing Hundreds
Odisha Train Accident: The Odisha train accident saw the Coromandel Shalimar Express derail and hit a goods train, with the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast train subsequently colliding with the derailed coaches. Witnesses report that more than 200-250 people died in the accident. Watch video.
