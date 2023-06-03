Home

Odisha Train Accident: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reaches ground zero to take stock of situation

In a tragic incident, at least 233 people were killed and about 900 got injured in Odisha as three trains met with accident on June 02. The accident took place near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai from the Shalimar station.

