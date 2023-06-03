Home

Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At The Site Of Balasore Train Accident To Take Stock Of The Situation – Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi has arrived at the site of the Balasore Train accident to take stock of the situation. Watch video.

Odisha Train Accident: In a tragic incident, at least 233 people were killed and about 900 got injured in Odisha as three trains met with accident on June 02. The accident took place near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai from the Shalimar station. Now, PM Narendra Modi has arrived at the site of the Balasore Train accident to take stock of the situation. Watch video.

