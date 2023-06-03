Home

Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan To Jr NTR, Here’s How Celebrities Expressed Their Grief And Shock – Watch Video

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Jr NTR, Parineeti Chopra and Sonu Sood have expressed their grief for the people who lost their lives in the massive train accident. Watch video.

Odisha Train Accident: The Coromandel Express train collided with a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday. The collision took place near the Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. At least 238 people were killed and another 900 were injured in a catastrophic three train crash. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Jr NTR, Parineeti Chopra and Sonu Sood have expressed their grief for the people who lost their lives in the massive train accident. Watch video.

