Odisha Train Accident: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reaches And Inspects The Incident Spot, Says ‘Our Focus Is On Rescue’

Odisha Train Accident: Union Railway Minsiter Ashwii Vaishnaw has reached the Odisha accident spot. Ashwini Vaishnaw said, Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry. Watch video.

