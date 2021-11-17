Recently through social media Ola has launched its scooter officially. The company has stared the Booking. Ola has significantly worked hard on the Scooter to make them different from others. From its headlamp to taillamp. The Ola Scooter is now available in two variants S1 and S1 Pro. S1 will cost Rs. 85000/- and S1 Pro will cost Rs. 1.10 lakh (Ex-showroom price). Well, there is not much difference in both the variants.S1 Pro Design details-It’s based on Etergo AppScooter.The front has single sided suspension.It has 12inches MRF Zapper tyres.This comes with 10 different colors.Scooter has Disc brakes upfront and at the back.It has combined braking system with no ABS.Smooth shield in front with flush -fit LED indicators.It has modern style headlamp.This scooter also has a Digital panel which works as a brain of the vehicle.This is a prime feature of Ola S1 pro.Instrument panel looks like an Android tablet.This panel indicates locking and unlocking of scooter.It also shows navigation, speed, range, and fuel indignation with other basic functions.This can also be customized according to the individual rider taste.Its easy to read through panel.It also has keyless go and can also be operated via password.Geofencing and alert is also a part of its features.Switchgear also has reverse function.The front panel also has a USB port to charge you phones.It also has an inbuilt speaker which operate horn, indicators and even play different tunes.Has Spacious seat.Seat height of 792mm.It has a wide and clean floorboards.36 liters of space under the seat.It has flush-fit LED taillights.It also has a port to charge the scooter.

S1 Pro technical details:

It has Voice control.

Mobile connectivity.

You can make calls, send massages and share your location too.

We can create multiple profiles for the riders.

Sends nearby charging station suggestions.

Scooter is powered by 8.5k electric motor.

It has 3.97kwh fixed Battery.

Top speed 115kmph.

It reaches 60kmph in 5 seconds.

There are 3 ride modes – Normal, Sport and Hyper.

It has multiple charging options.

Home charger takes 6.5 hours to charge fully.

Fast charger can charge up to 75km of range in 18 minutes.

Maximum range 181km on a single charge.

After this all we can say that Ola has interesting offers to offer us from its end.