Top features, price and specifications of Ola S1 and S1 Pro: Two different models of electric scooters by Ola, Ola S1 and S1 Pro has been launched in India. They will be available for purchase from September and the deliveries are said to begin from October. These electric scooters come with a number of modern features like a Hill Hold feature that prevents the vehicle from rolling back on slopes during riding along with Reverse Mode, in-built speakers, proximity sensors, app compatibility and many more. It is also going to be available in different colours. From price to more details on its colors, features and other specification, watch video to know everything about Ola electric scooters.Also Read - Top 5 Indian Smartphones Worth Buying; Watch Video | Made in India