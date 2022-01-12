Neeraj Chopra fitness journey : Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made whole India proud by winning Gold medal in athletics in Olympic games in 2020. The athlete is indeed a fitness inspiration as he has struggled a lot with his obesity to achieve his dreams. From once being bullied for being overweigh to winning India’s first ever Olympic gold medal, Neeraj has transformed himself a lot, and this transformation is undoubtedly an incredible one. Checkout this video to witness his amazing fitness journey.Also Read - Fed Up Of White Vaginal Discharge? Try These Effective Ayurvedic Treatments Today; Watch Video