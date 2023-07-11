Home

OMG 2 Teaser Out: Did You Know Akshay Kumar Gave Up Non-Veg Before Shooting OMG 2? Watch Video

Akshay Kumar embraced a vegetarian lifestyle during the filming of OMG 2. This decision adds an intriguing layer to his character and highlights the depth of his involvement in the project.Witness Akshay Kumar's incredible transformation and his remarkable sacrifice in the OMG 2 teaser.

OMG 2 Teaser Out: An interesting revelation unfolds about Akshay Kumar’s commitment to the movie. Before shooting for OMG (Oh My God) sequel, Akshay Kumar made a conscious decision to give up eating non-vegetarian food. This remarkable sacrifice showcases his dedication to the film and its theme. As the teaser hints at the upcoming storyline and introduces the cast, including Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal, it also highlights Akshay Kumar’s transformation for the role. Witness this surprising revelation and get ready to delve into the world of OMG 2, where faith, beliefs, and sacrifices take center making this dietary change, Akshay Kumar embraced a vegetarian lifestyle during the filming of OMG 2. This decision adds an intriguing layer to his character and highlights the depth of his involvement in the project. Witness Akshay Kumar’s incredible transformation and his remarkable sacrifice in the OMG 2 teaser. Prepare to be captivated by his unwavering dedication and the exciting storyline that unfolds in this much-awaited sequel.

