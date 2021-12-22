Malaika Arora Shimmery outfit : Bollywood actress Malaika Arora keeps making headlines because of her personal and professional life. The actress is known for her glamorous looks and her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, the actress stunned fans with her shimmery outfit. She was seen flaunting her outfit like a disco diva Malaika looked absolutely stunning in the outfit. Checkout this video.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Rajiv Adatia, Out of Big Boss 15, Shares His Opinion On Tejran Relationship, Dynamic With Sister Shamita After BB15 | Watch Video