All you need to know on Omicron Variant : Omicron variant officially known as B.1.1.529 was detected a few days back in South Africa. Reportedly, this new variant is much more infectious and harmful that the delta plus variant of covid 19 and has created a scary atmosphere worldwide. According to latest updates, omicron has been detected in other continents as well and can eventually spread worldwide. Watch this video where we have explained omicron variant, it's symptoms and more in a much detailed way.