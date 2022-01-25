What Is Stealth Omicron? We are still trying to figure out how to keep ourselves safe and protected from the omicron variant of Covid-19, and now there’s an another deadly train that looms upon us.UK has stated that a new sub variant of Omicron has been detected in over 40 countries which is much more transmissible and deadly and has become a matter of huge concern. The BA.2 sub-strain, also called Stealth Omicron can reportedly skip RT-PCR test which is meat to detect coronavirus. Watch this video, where we have explained Stealth Omicron it’s symptoms and risks in detail.Also Read - 5 Ways to Improve Your Gut Health During the Pandemic