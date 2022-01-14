Is your mask good enough to stop Omicron : The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has given rise to a potential third wave in India. Everyday spike in the cases is really threatening and disturbing at the same time. Government and health officials are trying hard to keep the cases in control by putting all necessary curbs and restrictions. With that they are also warning people to protect themselves by by constantly sanitizing our hands, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. But have you ever thought that is wearing mask enough to protect you from the deadly wrath of Covid-19? Is it good enough to stop Omicron?. Watch our latest video to find out.Also Read - Should We Consider Omicron Variant As A Mild Virus? Know What Expert Has To Say; Watch Video