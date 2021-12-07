How to keep children safe from Omicron : After witnessing the deadly second wave of Coronavirus, now the fear of an another wave is lingering on us as we see a constant spike in the covid cases because of the Omicron variant. Amidst all these chaos, schools are finally re-opening and with the continuous surge in covid cases parents are really tensed and are skeptical of sending their kids to school. Watch this video where we will explain everything in detail regarding if omicron can affect children and how to protect them.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Struggling To Lose Weight? Here's How Peanut Butter Can Help In Instant Weight Loss, Try Today | Watch Video