Delhi, Mumbai, and other big cities in India are experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant. Mumbai recorded a new daily infection peak of 15,166 on Wednesday. While, nearly 90% of new patients had shown no symptoms and only 8% were hospitalised, city officials said in a daily health bulletin. Most of patients are getting treated at home, Dr Shalini Joshi, Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine, Fortis explains Home Isolation Guidelines and treatment guidelines.