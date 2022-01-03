Omicron variant update : As we head into a new year, the threat of Covid-19 still looms on us. The new variant of Coronavirus, i.e. Omicron variant has indeed created a scary situation with the daily spike in cases. However, if reports are to be believed, it is less likely to damage lungs and is even less deadly than the Delta variant which may suggest that Omicron variant might be leading us towards an endemic stage of pandemic. In this video Dr. Piyush Goel, Consultant, Pulmonology and Intensive Care, Manipal hospital, will give us insights on the endemic stage of pandemic, and whether omicron affected person gets immunization against Delta and other covid-19 variants or not Watch.Also Read - I-League Postponed for Six Weeks Due to Rising COVID-19 Calls