The emergence of Omicron from South Africa has led to panic in certain countries, including India. Over 20 nations have implemented travel bans on passengers from South Africa and other neighbouring countries. While cases continue to increase across the world, researchers are worried about the severity and rate of transmission of the new variant. According to a study, pregnant women with Covid-19 are more likely to have complications with pregnancy and birth compared to those without the ínfection. Doctor. Vivek Anand Padegal, Director Pulmonary Disease, Fortis Hospital explains what is omicron variant, why Omicron variant of Covid-19 is a threat for pregnant women, preventive measures for omicron variant, will vaccines be effective on omicron variant and the symptoms of omricron variant of covid-19.