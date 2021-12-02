Schools in most states of India resumed in person classes in August-September of this year after a significant decline in daily COVID cases post 2wave of the pandemic. However, once again, since the last week countries from around the world are on high alert after a new COVID variant B.1.1.529, aka Omicron was reported in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong. In a matter of a week, now over 25 countries have reported the presence of Omicron with scientists confirming that it is more transmissible than the Delta variant and could evade vaccines up to some extent.

India has also become very active with the Government reconsidering the resumption of international commercial flights from December 15th and putting in place stringent testing and guidelines for travel. Amongst all of this, the big question in the mind of many parents is whether it is still safe to send their children to school. As said, schools have been open since August-September in most states but, with the threat of COIVD variant Omicron on the horizon, will parents send their children to school for in-person classes?