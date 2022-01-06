Omicron vs Flu Symptoms: There has been a surge of Covid-19 Omicron variant cases in India. As pet latest reports, Omicron variant of Covid-19 may lead to mild symptoms, making it harder than ever to distinguish between the flu and coronavirus infection. Sore throat, runny nose, body ache or fever the symptoms of flu and Omicron are very similar. Is it Cold or Covid-19? Dr Shalini Joshi, Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital in conversation with India.com decodes the symptoms of Covid-19 and flu. Doctor advices, people suffering from these symptoms should isolate and take a test immediately. Watch full video interview to know all about Omicron Variant of Covid-19.Also Read - IHU Variant: France Identifies More Infectious Covid-19 Variant 'IHU'; Know All About it