Omthing Airfree Launch : The audio-focused company 1More just launched the sub-brand Omthing which stands for One More Thing. With this they announced the launch of Airfree pods and Airfree TWS. Airfree pods includes features like a lightweight design, comfortable buds with a decent case quality while the Airfree TWS includes features ranging from 7 MM dynamic drivers to touch and voice control. Are they worth buying it or not? Watch this review video and learn more.Also Read - Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones: From Samsung to OnePlus, Find Out Which Smartphones Are Getting Launched in Coming Weeks