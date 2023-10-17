By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
On Cam: Rescuers pull survivors from debris in Gaza after devastation by Israeli airstrikes
Medics pulled some survivors from under the rubble of a destroyed building on October 17 following overnight Israeli strikes on ...
Medics pulled some survivors from under the rubble of a destroyed building on October 17 following overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza’s Khan Younis. At least 49 Palestinians were killed in the strike that hit homes in Khan Younis and Rafah, Gaza’s interior ministry said on Tuesday.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.