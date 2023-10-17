Home

On Cam: Rescuers pull survivors from debris in Gaza after devastation by Israeli airstrikes

Medics pulled some survivors from under the rubble of a destroyed building on October 17 following overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza’s Khan Younis. At least 49 Palestinians were killed in the strike that hit homes in Khan Younis and Rafah, Gaza’s interior ministry said on Tuesday.

