Top Recommended Stories
On Cam: Scary 7.6 Earthquake Hits Indonesia; Horrific Moments Captured
Indonesia was struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake off the Tanimbar islands on January 10. Epicentre of the quake was 427 kilometres south of the Indonesian island of Ambon.
Indonesia was struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake off the Tanimbar islands on January 10. Epicentre of the quake was 427 kilometres south of the Indonesian island of Ambon.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.