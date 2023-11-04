By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
On Cam: Terrifying video captures moment Nepal earthquake struck
Tremors were felt in the Delhi NCR and some other parts of north India on November 03 as earthquake of ...
Tremors were felt in the Delhi NCR and some other parts of north India on November 03 as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.