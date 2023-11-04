Home

On Cam: Terrifying video captures moment Nepal earthquake struck

Tremors were felt in the Delhi NCR and some other parts of north India on November 03 as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.