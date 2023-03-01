Home

On Cam: Tragic Train Accident In Greece, 26 Killed And Over 100 Left Hurt

At least 26 people were killed and about 100 left hurt when two trains collided. Passenger train carrying over 350 people had collided with a freight train. Multiple train cars derailed and about three caught fire following crash. About 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses.

