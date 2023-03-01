On Cam: Tragic Train Accident In Greece, 26 Killed And Over 100 Left Hurt
At least 26 people were killed and about 100 left hurt when two trains collided. Passenger train carrying over 350 people had collided with a freight train. Multiple train cars derailed and about three caught fire following crash. About 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses.
At least 26 people were killed and about 100 left hurt when two trains collided. Passenger train carrying over 350 people had collided with a freight train. Multiple train cars derailed and about three caught fire following crash. About 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses.
Also Watch
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.