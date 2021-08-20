Onam is one of the biggest festivals in the state of Kerala and it is marked by the harvest season of the standing crops. Onam, a harvest festival that falls in the months of August/September annually, is celebrated across India and the world, and is main festival among Keralites. According to the Malayali calendar month of Chingam, the festival falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam, and marks the beginning of the Malayalam year, called Kolla Varsham. This year Onam will be on August 21 while the final day on August 23. While, the preparations start 10 days ahead of the three prominent days. Grand feasts are prepared on this occasion which is known as ‘onamsadya’. While, another interesting thing about this festival is the, Vallamkali or boat race is also common during Onam celebrations. Watch video to know all about the ritual, traditions followed on this special occasion of Onam.