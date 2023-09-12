By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
One hundred girls get married in mass marriage ceremony in Kashmir
The non-governmental organization 'Al-Noor Yateem Trust in a poignant display of compassion organised a mass marriage of 100 brides mostly orphans and underprivileged backgrounds across different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
One hundred girls get married in mass marriage ceremony in Kashmir
Trending Now
The non-governmental organization ‘Al-Noor Yateem Trust in a poignant display of compassion organised a mass marriage of 100 brides mostly orphans and underprivileged backgrounds across different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.