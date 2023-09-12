Home

One hundred girls get married in mass marriage ceremony in Kashmir

The non-governmental organization 'Al-Noor Yateem Trust in a poignant display of compassion organised a mass marriage of 100 brides mostly orphans and underprivileged backgrounds across different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

