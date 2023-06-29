Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • One Nation, One Law: What Is Uniform Civil Code & How It Can Impact Different Religions | Explained

One Nation, One Law: What Is Uniform Civil Code & How It Can Impact Different Religions | Explained

What is Uniform Civil Code and how it will impact the personal laws in India? Watch video to know in detail.

Published: June 29, 2023 3:34 PM IST

By Video Desk

One Nation, One Law: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and hit out at Opposition parties for allegedly inciting minority communities against it. Watch this video to know all about the Uniform Civil Code and how it will impact the personal laws in India.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.