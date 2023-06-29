Home

One Nation, One Law: What Is Uniform Civil Code & How It Can Impact Different Religions | Explained

What is Uniform Civil Code and how it will impact the personal laws in India? Watch video to know in detail.

One Nation, One Law: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and hit out at Opposition parties for allegedly inciting minority communities against it. Watch this video to know all about the Uniform Civil Code and how it will impact the personal laws in India.