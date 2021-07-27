One Plus Nord 2 First Look: The global smartphone brand One Plus has now unveiled a new smartphone in India, which is a successor of its affordable and popular smartphone series ‘Nord’. This came after launching its flagship OnePlus 9 series in March. This new device was launched just last week and is the first phone from the company to use a MediaTek SoC. One Plus offers its new device in various colours like Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Wood. Apart from this, One Plus Nord 2 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There are many more features about this new device that you must know. Watch video now.Also Read - Revolt RV400 To Kabira KM40000; Top Electric Bikes And Scooters That You Can Choose To Buy In India In 2021