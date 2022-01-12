OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launched: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus just launched it’s new flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro 5G on Tuesday. The phone comes up will all latest features like triple rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery, 80WSuperVOOC wired fast charging, 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Checkout this video to know more on the features, specs and price of this newly launched device.Also Read - Gmail Crosses 10 Billion Installs On Android, Becomes Fourth Ever App To Do So, Checkout Video For Details