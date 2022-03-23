OnePlus to launch 6 new devices: Chinese Tech brand OnePlus is all set to launch 6 new devices including smartphones and smartwatches, this year. Tipster Yogesh Brar posted a full list of upcoming devices by the company on Twitter. The leak includes OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord 3, OnePlus 10 Ultra, OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 10R. Along with tis, Yogesh also shared a likely launch timeline for all the six devices. Checkout our latest video to know about all the expected features, specs and price of the upcoming launches.Also Read - Tutorial: These Five Simple Steps Will Help You Check Internet Speed From Google Homepage - Watch