OnePlus 10 Pro launch: Popular Chinese brand OnePlus launched it's latest flagship smartphone i.e. OnePlus 10 Pro in Indian market. The smartphone comes a a successor of OnePlus 9 Pro and is one of the most expensive smartphones of OnePlus. It boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO display and comes with a pre-installed OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 Storage. Checkout our latest video to know more about the features, price and specs in detail.