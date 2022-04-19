OnePlus 10R launch : OnePlus is all set to launch it’s new offering OnePlus 10R on 28th of April in Indian market. The smartphone is expected to to be mid-budget phone. Talking about the expected features and specs, OnePlus 10R is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8100-MAX and has 6.7-inch full HD AMOLED Display. The biggest highlight for the pone would be 150W Fast charging support on a 4,500mAh battery. Also, the smartphone an be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 3. Checkout our latest video to know more about the expected price, features and specs of OnePlus 10R.Also Read - Pregnancy Workout: Simple And Safe Workout Routine That A Pregnant Women Must Follow - Watch