OnePlus is likely to launch its latest smartphone OnePlus RT 9. The smartphone will come up with amazing features like 65 W fast charging system, Snapdragon 888 system on chip, 120 Hz refresh and a 50 megapixel primary camera. The phone has been exclusively launched in China as of now and the company is expected to launch the device in India soon. Watch this video where we have given a brief of this newly launched phone regarding it’s features, price, Indian launch date, specifications and more.