The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN smartphone is priced at Rs 37,999 with 12GB RAM in India and will go on sale later this month. Earlier OnePlus had partnered with Harry Potter to launch Harry Potter Watch edition. This time OnePlus smartphone has partnered with PAC-MAN to launch OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN edition smartphone. The forthcoming gamified version of OnePlus Nord 2 will boast a rear panel that will glow in the dark, a new software experience and more. To find out more about the phone, check out our latest video!