The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India and now the company is gearing up to bring the OnePlus Nord 2. A lot has been talked about the OnePlus Nord 2 since the release of the first Nord phone last year. The smartphone manufacturer has already confirmed several details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. From launch date to availability details to some specs, a lot has been revealed about the next OnePlus. In this video take a quick look at all the confirmed details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 phone.