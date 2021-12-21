OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch : Chinese brand OnePlus is said to add new smartphone i.e. OnePlus Nord 2CE in company’s Nord series. Reportedly, the smartphone may get launched in March 2022. Ahead of it’s launch, renders of the smartphone has leaked online which clearly shows the key features, specs and designs of this upcoming launch. The phone is expected to have AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, 64MP triple rear camera and 900SoS dimensity. Checkout this video to know more on the expected features, specs and designs of OnePlus Nord 2 CE.Also Read - Kia India: Kia Carens MPV Makes A Global Debut In India, Know More About Its Variants, Design and Features | Must Watch